Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 304,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 153,676 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. Research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDTX shares. Aegis began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

