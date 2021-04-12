Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,652 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 541.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

CYCN stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.20.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.55% and a negative net margin of 2,322.42%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

