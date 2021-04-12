Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,189 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 486.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 173,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,269.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 243,337 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REXR. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

