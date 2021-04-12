Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,482 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Retail Value worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Retail Value by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the third quarter worth about $991,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Retail Value from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $256,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RVI stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. Retail Value Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.