Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.50

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 26644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.18.
Several research firms have commented on RFP. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 130.86.
About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)
Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
