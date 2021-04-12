Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.50

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 26644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.18.

Several research firms have commented on RFP. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 130.86.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.