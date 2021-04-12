Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently:

4/9/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $115.00.

4/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $82.00 to $100.00.

3/23/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $100.00.

3/17/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/11/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $105.00.

3/1/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $49.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $79.00 to $83.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $65.00 to $80.00.

2/23/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $67.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $49.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

Get Diamondback Energy Inc alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.