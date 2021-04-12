Research Analysts Set Expectations for Telia Company AB (publ)’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.04.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.