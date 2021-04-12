Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $111.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Republic Services traded as high as $104.35 and last traded at $103.97, with a volume of 1194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.55.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,454,000 after purchasing an additional 317,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after buying an additional 301,782 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

