Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,539 Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,539 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yield10 Bioscience were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YTEN shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Yield10 Bioscience news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yield10 Bioscience Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.