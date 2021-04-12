Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Shares of JFIN opened at $7.82 on Monday. Jiayin Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $418.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.