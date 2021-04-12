Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $299,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.17 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

