Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $266,000 in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,827.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,900 shares of company stock worth $1,994,476. Corporate insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

