Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $146.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.48. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $146.19.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.