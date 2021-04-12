Regal Wealth Group Inc. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $68.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $277.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

