Regal Wealth Group Inc. Invests $45,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 947,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $82.37 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

