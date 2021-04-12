Regal Wealth Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $232.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $149.14 and a 12 month high of $232.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

