Redrow’s (RDW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on the stock.

RDW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Redrow has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 686.10 ($8.96).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 662.53 ($8.66) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 18.08. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 671.60 ($8.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 602.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 530.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.