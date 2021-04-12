Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Redfin worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDFN opened at $67.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $4,019,015. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDFN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

