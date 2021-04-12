RED (RED) Market Cap Achieves $1.48 Million

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $101,766.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.31 or 0.00408889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005289 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000773 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.