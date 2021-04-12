RED Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded up 50.9% against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $257,854.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.90 or 0.00417507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000814 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

