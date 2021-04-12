Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TeamViewer (TMVWY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS: TMVWY) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2021 – TeamViewer had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/24/2021 – TeamViewer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/22/2021 – TeamViewer had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/22/2021 – TeamViewer had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/22/2021 – TeamViewer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/22/2021 – TeamViewer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

TMVWY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. TeamViewer AG has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

