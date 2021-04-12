Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.03% from the stock’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.25.

Shares of Real Matters stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.82. 240,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,869. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$13.54 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 32.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total transaction of C$57,167.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,613,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,855,561.49. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,382.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

