RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

RCMT stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.38% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

