Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

