Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,805 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 123,926 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Stratasys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 639,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $8,151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 339,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $23.79 on Monday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

