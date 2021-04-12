Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $340,000 in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,815.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VITL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

