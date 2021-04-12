Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $297,000 in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,912 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 265,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $39.79 on Monday. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $811.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.91 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

