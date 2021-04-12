Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $318,000 Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,624 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

