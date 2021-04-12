Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after buying an additional 508,693 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after buying an additional 389,936 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,359,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB opened at $26.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

