Raymond James Boosts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $71.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $63.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

