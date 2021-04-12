Raymond James Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $111.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.54.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.97. 1,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,563. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Republic Services by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 96.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

