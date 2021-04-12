Ravencoin Classic Market Capitalization Tops $11.22 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $11.22 million and $200,679.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,941.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,129.49 or 0.03552598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.62 or 0.00408092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.32 or 0.01118275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.31 or 0.00534360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.46 or 0.00431178 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.12 or 0.00365559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00031932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,516,270,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

