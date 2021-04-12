Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of RTLR opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.46 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

