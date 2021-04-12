Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,866.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,866 ($24.38) and last traded at GBX 1,846 ($24.12), with a volume of 2258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,854 ($24.22).

RAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,654.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,573.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.