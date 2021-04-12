Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) EVP Andrew Howard Smith Sells 3,164 Shares

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Howard Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

On Thursday, February 25th, Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $127.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.