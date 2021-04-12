Radware Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,109 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,002% compared to the average volume of 282 call options.
RDWR stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. 41,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,442. Radware has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RDWR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
