Radware Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,109 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,002% compared to the average volume of 282 call options.

RDWR stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. 41,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,442. Radware has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Radware by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after buying an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 862,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,779,000 after buying an additional 162,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

RDWR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

