Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of analysts have commented on QRTEA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 62,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after purchasing an additional 556,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after buying an additional 641,326 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,667,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after buying an additional 341,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after buying an additional 2,085,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

