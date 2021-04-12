QuickX Protocol (QCX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $348,784.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.51 million and approximately $348,784.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00087798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.00638407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00034897 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

