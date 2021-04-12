Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Quaker Chemical worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock opened at $244.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $119.18 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

