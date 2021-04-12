Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,801,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,919,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.36. 2,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.61 and its 200 day moving average is $160.92. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $199.94.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

