QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases £200.08 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith bought 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £200.08 ($261.41).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, David Smith purchased 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £151.34 ($197.73).

QQ stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 328 ($4.29). 573,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.40 ($4.51). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 316.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 297.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 329 ($4.30).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

