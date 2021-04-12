Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

NYSE:BOH opened at $90.75 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

