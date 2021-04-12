Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Datadog in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02).

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

DDOG stock opened at $88.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,959.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 45.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $327,040.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $568,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $2,461,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,951,325 shares of company stock valued at $188,960,065 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

