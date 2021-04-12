Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,159 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $95.30 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,523 shares of company stock worth $10,641,312. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

