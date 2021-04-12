Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.72.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $363.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.