Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

