Puma’s (PMMAF) Sell Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. Puma has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $116.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.06.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.