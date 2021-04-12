Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $96.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Prudential Financial traded as high as $95.60 and last traded at $95.58, with a volume of 36388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.35.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

