Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report sales of $108.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $112.10 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $89.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $421.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.80 million to $425.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $423.73 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $435.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of PFS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 310,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

