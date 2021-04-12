Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Provention Bio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $507 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

